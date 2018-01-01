National recall of pacifier/teether holders

WASHINGTON, DC – Hundreds of thousands of pacifier and teether holders sold in the U.S. are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a snap can detach from the items sold under the brand name “Dr. Brown’s Lovey” and pose a choking hazard for young children. The manufacturer, Handi-Craft Company, says it has received 67 reports of a ribbon fraying and the snap coming lose. No injuries have been reported.

These holders were sold in multiple styles and the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.

Lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. These products were sold at K-Mart, Walmart, various other stories nationwide and through Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018.

If you bought one, federal officials say you should immediately take it away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for a replacement.