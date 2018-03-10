National hiring surge affects local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-

"Looking for help" signs are a common sight in front of businesses in Rochester and across the nation.

U.S. employers went on a hiring binge in February, adding 313,000 jobs to the job market. This is the biggest increase in jobs in about a year and a half, since July 2016.

There are over 2,000 job postings currently on job search website Indeed.com in Rochester alone. However, while there are plenty of job opportunities available in Rochester, there currently aren't enough people to fill them.

Kraig Durst, vice president of a local contracting business, says that it is difficult to find people to hire, and it is holding his business back from growing because they cannot fill all the positions they would like to.

Brad Trahan is a professional and contract search specialist. He helps companies find new employees to hire. He says that the hiring surge is great because it helps Rochester continue to expand. However, he recognizes that the increase in jobs also comes with challenges. "I would want to say we have enough bodies, but the same token, with everybody looking for help, there's a concern. It's really tight." He says that many companies are going after the same potential employees.

Durst says the potential solution to the problem is spreading the word across the U.S. that Rochester is a great community with a surplus of jobs available.

However, as more people are attracted to Rochester to find jobs, other issues come forward, such as parking and affordable housing.

Despite the surge in the job market, the national unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.1 percent.