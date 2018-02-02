ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marla Burkhart is a heart disease survivor. What started as a tingling feelings while pregnant, ended up being peripartum cardiomyopathy, otherwise known as PPCM.

Scroll for more content...

"We discovered my heart was functioning at about 28%", she said. "Within two hours we had an emergency C-section."

Burkhart was misdiagnosed a number of times since her symptoms for PPCM were similar to those of pregnancy.

"What I'm doing...is trying to bring awareness to PPCM," she said.

Burkhart works with WomenHeart to help other women with heart disease.

"Anytime you have a heart diagnosis, I don't think it matters how old you are or what stage of life you're at, it causes a fear. There's also a lot of times I think a depression that goes with it that a lot of people don't talk about. So I just want to bring that awareness out there, more," Burkhart said. "I'm trying to be an adovcate for other women going through it."

Beyond mentoring other women, Burkhart is encouraging people to participate in National Wear Red Day on Friday. The day encourages people to wear red to help spread awareness of heart disease.

She said the go red movement is for everyone.

"It's also for men to know what they can do...they have daughters, mothers, sisters, it's for every body," she said.