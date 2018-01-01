National School Counseling Week

Scroll for more content...

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It’s not you as parents who work hard to make sure your kids are mentally or academically ok, there's always your child’s school counselor.This week those counselors are being recognized for their work for National School Counselor Week.Scotti Hagensick is the third through sixth grade school counselor at Charles City Schools. She has a passion for helping her students grow. She says one thing you may not realize counselors do is they study data when it comes to a child's attendance, look over surveys students fill out, and connect with parents and teachers on how best a child may need help. They're also there in times of loss, Charles City Schools has experienced two student deaths in the past 18 months leaving those like Hagensick doing her best to unite the school and community, a job many wouldn't think to take on.“It can be difficult but I think that's one of things that Charles City so well is that all of us whether we're counselors, teachers, parents we all work at connecting with our kids or helping support them through really challenging situations,” Hagensick said.According to the American Counseling Association school counseling has proven effective in preventing student suicide. Along with showing students who worked with a counselor showed less inappropriate behavior and a more positive attitude toward school.