Nate Boulton's name remaining on ballot despite suspending campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa - While Democratic candidate for governor Nate Boulton has officially dropped out of the race, he will still be on the ballot for the June primary.

Scroll for more content...

Cerro Gordo County auditor Riley Dirksen says that because of Iowa Code, which states that even if a candidate drops out before an election, they are to remain on the ballot because official ballots were finalized. It's also too early to tell how many absentee ballots were cast for Boulton, and for those who cast early or absentee ballots for Boulton cannot legally change their vote.

Kevin Hucka of Mason City hopes some action could be taken ahead of time by candidates before running for office.

"What I really think needs to be done is to get all the facts out there and lay it on the table and tell it straight. And the candidates need to be straight too," Hucka says.

"We need good politicians that work for the people, not put their self interests ahead of the people."

Boulton suspended his campaign for governor Thursday after three women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.