Nashua-Plainfield High School mourning the loss of a student

NASHUA, IA - A student at Nashua-Plainfield High School in Iowa has died this Memorial Day weekend. At this time authorities have released very little information.

The Nashua-Plainfield High School Facebook page posted earlier with the following message:

Dear Parent/Caregiver,

All of us at Nashua-Plainfield were saddened to receive news last evening of the passing of Sam Hake, one of our 11th grade students. We will be providing counseling support for our students on Monday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. in the junior high commons.

We all react in individual ways to this type of event. Things such as developmental level, our relationships with the people impacted, our previous experience of loss, and our personal perceptions of death impact how we deal with this event. We should expect, try to understand, and accept a variety of emotions and behaviors. The most important things we should do is be supportive and encourage discussion about the events, our feelings, and what we can do in response to it.

Sam impacted us in a lot of different ways. Sam will be remembered by his friendly smile and demeanor.

Please let us know how we can assist you and your family. We will be available on Monday morning at 9 a.m. in the junior high commons.

Sincerely,

N-P Administrative Team

Due to Hake's sudden death the high school band will not perform Monday at the Nashua Memorial Day Service.

We have put calls into the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office regarding Hake's death and are waiting to hear back.