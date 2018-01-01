Names released of those involved in semi-school crash

LYLE, Minnesota - The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the drivers involved in a Tuesday morning crash that saw a semi hit the school building in Lyle.

The semi driver has been identified by 52-year-old Jeffrey Mark Kohls of Plata. The driver of the car was 49-year-old Tinoa Louise Corporon of Austin. A passenger in her vehicle, 16-year-old Ivy Elizabeth Corporon, suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Kohls and Elizabeth Corporon were not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing seat belts.

A total of four people were hurt when the semi smashed into the school Tuesday morning.

MNDot tells us that Highway 218 South could have been slick the morning of the accident. The school is located about 100 yards from Highway 218, a busy road that connects north Iowa to Austin, Minnesota.

They say that the road is lined with trees which could cast a shadow on the road making the melting of ice slower. Also, the highway is flat, which means even though they were doing all that they could to keep roadways clear, blowing snow was inevitable. They urge drivers to give each other space on the road when driving especially in severe weather.