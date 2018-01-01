Names released of officers in fatal shooting

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified the law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Minnesota Man in Bremer County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 29-year-old Jihad Merrick of Minneapolis died after being shot on Highway 218.

Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies were sent on January 17 to a Floyd truck stop to check reports about a man pointing a gun at his head. Soon after, a Nashua police officer stopped a speeding vehicle on the highway and reported that the driver, later identified as Merrick, got out and held a gun to his head. Officials say Merrick later got back in his vehicle and fired a shot, then drove forward, injuring the officer. Officials say two other officers then fired on Merrick, killing him.

The Bremer County Attorney’s Office says the following law enforcement officers were involved in this incident: Trooper Nathaniel Miller; Trooper Chris Forsyth; Trooper Ken Haut; Bremer County Deputy Glenn Beenblossom; Chief of Nashua Police Travis Marvin; Nashua Police Officer Benjamin Scholl; and Chickasaw County Deputy Adam Hanson.