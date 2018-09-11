Name released of woman killed in Monday crash near Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 78-year-old Greene woman was killed Monday in a crash near Mason City.
The Iowa State Patrol said Darlene Keifer was killed in the accident on the Avenue of the Saints.
She was driving a 1988 Buick Century that was driving on the wrong side of the highway when it struck a Ford Transit van.
Keifer was pronounced dead at the scene.
