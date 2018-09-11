Clear

Name released of woman killed in Monday crash near Mason City

A 78-year-old Greene woman was killed Monday in a crash near Mason City.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 9:17 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 9:20 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 78-year-old Greene woman was killed Monday in a crash near Mason City.
The Iowa State Patrol said Darlene Keifer was killed in the accident on the Avenue of the Saints.
She was driving a 1988 Buick Century that was driving on the wrong side of the highway when it struck a Ford Transit van.
Keifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer temps and windier conditions on the way for Patriot Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Image

Funding for wellness

Image

1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

Image

Walk with a Doc

Community Events