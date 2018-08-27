Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story

Name released of man killed in Mason City golf cart accident

The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim in a golf cart accident at Mason City Country Club.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 1:45 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim in a golf cart accident at Mason City Country Club.
Derrick Berhow, 34, of Belmond, died as a result of the accident, the Iowa State Patrol said Monday afternoon.
The accident happened Thursday just before 7 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol was asked to assist Mason City police in the investigation and troopers say Keith Halfwassen, of Jewell, was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the country club with a passenger standing in the back.
Investigators say as Halfwassen turned the golf cart, the Berhow fell off and hit the pavement. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center–North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events