Name released of man killed in Mason City golf cart accident

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim in a golf cart accident at Mason City Country Club.

Derrick Berhow, 34, of Belmond, died as a result of the accident, the Iowa State Patrol said Monday afternoon.

The accident happened Thursday just before 7 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol was asked to assist Mason City police in the investigation and troopers say Keith Halfwassen, of Jewell, was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the country club with a passenger standing in the back.

Investigators say as Halfwassen turned the golf cart, the Berhow fell off and hit the pavement. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center–North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.