MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim in a golf cart accident at Mason City Country Club.
Derrick Berhow, 34, of Belmond, died as a result of the accident, the Iowa State Patrol said Monday afternoon.
The accident happened Thursday just before 7 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol was asked to assist Mason City police in the investigation and troopers say Keith Halfwassen, of Jewell, was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the country club with a passenger standing in the back.
Investigators say as Halfwassen turned the golf cart, the Berhow fell off and hit the pavement. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center–North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.
Related Content
- Name released of man killed in Mason City golf cart accident
- Five 20 and younger killed in Mason City auto accident
- UPDATE: Motorcycle accident in Mason City
- UPDATE: Charge changed in Mason City killing
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Trial delayed for Mason City man accused of killing grandparents
- Two-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Mason City
- Mason City semi driver involved in Minnesota accident
- Iowa authorities looking for escaped Mason City work-release inmate
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries