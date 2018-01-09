Naloxone training presents way to save lives

wx_icon Mason City 25°

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 6:35 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public Library and the Steve Rummler Hope Network hosted a presentation and a demonstration on how to administer naloxole (narcan) to someone who is overdosing. 

There were about 100 people in attendance and everyone went home with a life-saving kit, which contained the drug, a needle, and more.

The presentation ended with a demonstration and practicing using a needle to administer a drug using an orange and water. 

Randy Anderson who is on the Board of Directors of the Steve Rummler Hope Network said that this is crucial for the community to feel comfortable doing because you can't save a person who's dead. 

