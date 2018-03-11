NIACC women advance to fifth-straight Region XI final

NIACC Athletics' press release:

CEDAR RAPIDS - They're back.

For the fifth straight season, the NIACC women's basketball team will be playing in the regional final.

No. 12 NIACC cruised to a 93-61 victory over Iowa Central Saturday afternoon in the NJCAA Region XI semifinals on the Kirkwood campus. Sophomore Kelsie Willert and freshman Mikayla Homola both scored 14 points to lead the Lady Trojans.

Second-seed NIACC (26-6) faces top-seed Kirkwood at 1 p.m. Sunday in the regional final. Kirkwood stopped fourth-seed Southeastern 59-52 in the other regional semifinal on Saturday.

No. 2 Kirkwood (30-3) won both regular season contests against NIACC. The Eagles won 68-59 on Jan. 17 in Cedar Rapids and 70-68 in Mason City on Feb. 14.

In its previous four consecutive trips to the regional final, the Lady Trojans have qualified for the national tournament twice (2014 and 2016).

In the other two trips to the regional title game, the Lady Trojans have bowed out to Kirkwood on the Eagles' home floor.

In Saturday's semifinal victory, NIACC, which has won eight straight against Iowa Central, led 58-35 at the half.

Also for NIACC, Adria Stewart scored 12 points and UU Longs scored 11 points.

Khalilah Holloway led NIACC with eight rebounds and Laabs dished out six assists.

Saturday's game was the seventh straight game that the Lady Trojans have scored at least 93 points in a game. The last time the Lady Trojans were held under 93 points was in the 70-68 loss to Kirkwood on Feb. 14.

Saturday's semifinal results

Kirkwood 59, Southeastern 52

NIACC 93, Iowa Central 61

Sunday's championship (At Cedar Rapids)

1 p.m. - NIACC (26-6) vs. Kirkwood (30-3)