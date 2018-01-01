Scroll for more content...

MASON CIYT, Iowa - North Iowa Area Community College student Morgan Dvorak says paying for college was a bit of a concern for her.“Just because my family doesn't have that kind of money and education is huge for us,” Dvorak said.To take the worry away she spent hours sometimes applying for scholarships for both NIACC and for her next stop, the University of Iowa. She says it can be kind of intimidating.“You're scared you're not going to get it but it doesn't hurt trying for a scholarship,” Dvorak said.President of NIACC Dr. Steve Schulz gets that.“I think anybody that's gone to college or had children that's gone to challenge understand that burden and so many people aren't as fortunate as I was to have parents help me they're trying to go up this mountain on their own,” Schulz said.Schulz is excited to announce the school is now offering a scholarship known as NIACC Promise that will give some qualifying students free tuition. This last-dollar scholarship will be applied toward a student’s account after all their federal, state, outside and other NIACC scholarships are applied.“We see it every single day and I’m just amazed how persistent and passionate our students are about achieving their dreams,” Schulz said.Students eligible are NIACC district high schoolers and those who were home schooled in the NIACC region.For Schulz, what's amazing, is that this money is being donated by an area couple.“It’s always a tremendous experience when you see people who understand our students and understand the importance some sort of a credential for their life,” Schulz said.When Dvorak was asked what her reaction is to hearing her college is offering in-coming students like her a chance to attend for free, she couldn't even find words.“That's amazing why not take free education that will help you in the long run I mean that's awesome,” Dvorak said.This isn't a scholarship you apply for, its one you can become eligible for. NIACC has to be one of the schools you're applying to. You must have filed for federal student aid, along with applying toward NIACC's foundation scholarship application.Students need to have all three steps completed by March 1st.