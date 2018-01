NIACC and Kirkwood are big-time rivals. They compete against each other in every sport, usually with a lot on the line.

On Sunday, the Trojans put that aside, holding a skills clinic with the proceeds going to Kirkwood assistant men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson. Jacobson is currently battling brain cancer.

NIACC raised $1,700 on Sunday and will give the money to Jacobson when they travel to Kirkwood later this month.