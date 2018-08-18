Clear

NIACC Soccer sees depth as the answer to getting to playoffs

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Last year the NIACC men’s soccer team was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Iowa Central, but this year they said it is going to be a different story.
The team has a very international presence with players from England to Australia something they say gives them versatility in their game play. Captain Harry Holland said playing in Iowa it is more of an aggressive and quick sport. But with their depth and experience they want to be able to play against the best in their division.
“We’re looking forward to challenging those at the top, Indian Hills and Iowa Western,” Holland said. “This season we have a lot more depth in the squad. We are looking good, we are looking strong and we are looking fit.”
The first game of the season for the Trojans is against Morningside College August 22nd.

