NFL Play 60 Super Kid back to school after Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The NFL Play 60 Super Kid is back to school after going to the Super Bowl.

Manasa Yerriboyina, a seventh grader at Friedell Middle School, was able to present the game ball and even interview NFL players after winning the NFL Play 60 Challenge, which promotes health living and getting 60 minutes or more of physical activity each day.

She said interviewing the players on the red carpet was her favorite part, one player in particular.

"I've gotta say interviewing Aaron Rodgers, he's my inspiration and I love the Greenbay Packers."

Yerriboyina said the Super Bowl was a great platform for NFL Play 60 Challenge's message.

"That's what Tom Brady told me, like we have electronics with us these days that we don't get active as much and that's Fuel to Play 60," Yerriboyina said. "What we do is we're trying to get them active and healthy because when you're healthy you feel good."