wx_icon Mason City 21°

wx_icon Albert Lea 21°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 23°

wx_icon Rochester 18°

Clear
Riceville schools canceled Thursday due to threat Full Story
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

NEW: Riceville schools canceled Thursday due to threat

Barb Schwamman, the superintendent, told KIMT's Emily Boster that a student reported the threat Wednesday night.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 6:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 7:38 AM

RICEVILLE, Iowa – Due to a school threat received Wednesday night, Riceville Community Schools will not be in session Thursday.
According to a post on social media, Riceville schools “received information in regards to a potential safety concern that was directed toward the Riceville Community School District.
“The Howard County Sherriff’s Department is currently investigating the situation and we will release more details when they are available. Please refer to the district website, Facebook, and Twitter pages often for updated information.”
Barb Schwamman, the superintendent, told KIMT's Emily Boster that a student reported the threat Wednesday night and touted the bravery of the people who came forward to make the school aware of the issue.
She said the district had to take the threat seriously due to recent school shootings across the country.
Schwamman added that there is a daycare in the school and they are not releasing any more information regarding the threat.

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events