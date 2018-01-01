NEW: Police had left scene of double murder 10 minutes before stabbing call was received

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Officers had left the scene just 10 minutes before a fatal double stabbing Saturday night, authorities said Monday.Phillip Hicks, one of two victims who died Saturday, called police at 6:29 p.m. Saturday about a verbal altercation he was having with Glenn Johnson. Johnson will likely be charged with two counts of second-degree murder this week. This is the first double murder in Rochester in more than two decades.Police arrived at the Castleview Apartments at 6:37 p.m. and determined that nothing criminal had happened and cleared the scene at 7:05 p.m. The building is managed by The Salvation Army.Ten minutes later, the call about the stabbings of Hicks, 57, and 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming was received. Both died from stab wounds to the chest and torso areas.Capt. John Sherwin said Monday that Castleview is a "well-managed building with security on site.""We respond there a lot and frequently but we do to a lot of properties," Sherwin added. "Particularly those that are helping those that need it the most."Several knives were recovered from the suspect's apartment and police believe two of them, standard kitchen knives, were used in the attack.Police say the victims were found in separate apartments on the fourth floor and that a wheelchair belonging to Hicks was found overturned in the hallway.Police believe Hicks was attacked in the hallway and was able to flee into a nearby apartment.Johnson, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was attempting to exit the building through a rear stairway when he was detained. He was not cooperative at the jail during the booking process.Surveillance video captured at least part of the incident, police said. The victims and the suspect all lived near each other on the fourth floor of the building.Saturday's killings were the third and fourth Rochester murders in 2018.