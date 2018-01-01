NEW: Mayo Chief Executive to retire at year's end

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dr. John Noseworthy, the Chief Executive of Mayo Clinic, plans to retire at the end of the year, the Star Tribune reported Tuesday morning.

Noseworthy was named Chief Executive in 2009.

“We would have welcomed Dr. Noseworthy serving even longer, but we respect his personal decision to retire and are confident in the strong pool of succession candidates,” said Samuel Di Piazza, the chair of Mayo’s board of trustees, in a statement.

Noseworthy has been with Mayo Clinic for 28 year, the last nine as president and CEO.

Scroll for more content...

“Dr. Noseworthy’s inspirational and compassionate leadership has guided the organization from a group of separate clinics and hospitals to a single integrated organization focused on serving our patients,” says Jeff Bolton, vice president, Administration, Mayo Clinic.

We will have more on thie story throughout the day.