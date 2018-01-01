NEW DETAILS: Video from hidden camera in Clear Lake schools bathroom found at suspect's home

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Court documents indicate that a camera that was placed in a faculty bathroom in Clear Creek Elementary was there for around one month in 2013 and was used with the intent of “arousing or gratifying the sexual desires of the defendant.”David Bemis, 46, of Mason City,. Bemis worked as a custodian for Clear Lake schools.KIMT learned Tuesday that Bemis admitted to police that he installed a hidden USB video camera in the staff restroom. The camera was in place from around May 1, 2013, to May 31, 2013, according to court documents.“The camera was used to capture video and audio of adult victim (1-4) in a state of partial nudity,” the complaint states.According to police, there were four victims in this case.Authorities say the captured video was located on a USB storage device and laptop computer owned by Bemis. It was recovered at his home in the 1200 block of S. Caroline Ave. in Mason City.The invasion of privacy charges are a serious misdemeanor.Bemis is no longer being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.Bemis is scheduled to appear in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26.