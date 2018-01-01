wx_icon Mason City 24°

BREAKING: Austin police investigating stabbing death of woman, 60

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 9:32 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 10:38 AM
AUSTIN, Minnesota – A suspect has been taken into custody after a 60-year-old woman was stabbed and later died, according to Austin Police.
In a press release issued Friday morning, Austin police say at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a 9-1-1 call for a stabbing in the 400 block of 2nd Ave. SE.
A 60-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic, Austin, where she later died.
The victim’s name has not been released nor has the suspect’s.
