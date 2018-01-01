BREAKING: Austin police investigating stabbing death of woman, 60

AUSTIN, Minnesota – A suspect has been taken into custody after a 60-year-old woman was stabbed and later died, according to Austin Police.

In a press release issued Friday morning, Austin police say at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a 9-1-1 call for a stabbing in the 400 block of 2nd Ave. SE.

A 60-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic, Austin, where she later died.

The victim’s name has not been released nor has the suspect’s.

We will have more on this developing story throughout the day.