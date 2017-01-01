NE Iowa trail approved over opposition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A county in eastern Iowa has approved a privately financed trail through a forest preserve after it was stalled due to opposition from some neighboring residents.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Dubuque County Conservation Board voted 4-1 Thursday in favor of continuing development of the trail for the Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve. The approval follows the board's tie vote in November after residents raised concerns about noise and increased traffic.

The Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders group has been pushing for the 6-mile (10-kilometer) to 8-mile (13-kilometer) trail for the county-owned preserve. The biking group needs to raise $25,000 of the estimated $172,000 cost to build the trail.

Construction is planned for the spring. The group hopes the trail can be completed by August.