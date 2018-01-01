Mysterious meeting results in three shot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police say three men were shot in the parking lot of a Bloomington hotel during a planned encounter between two groups.

Police received reports of gunshots at the Comfort Inn near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport about 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found two men in the lobby with gunshot wounds. Another man who was shot and left the scene before police arrived was later found at Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury.

Authorities say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley says the two groups had agreed to meet at the hotel for a "sales transaction," but he did not give further details.