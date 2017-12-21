Music Man Square heads back to the drawing board

MASON CITY, Iowa- Now that the Mason City City Council has voted to change developers, entities involved with the project have to start their process over as well.

San Diego developer Philip Chodur was in Mason City a little more than two weeks ago learning more about the project.

One of the places he stopped was Music Man Square. Executive Director Elizabeth Allison said interested parties, such as Stoney Creek Hospitality and Henkel Construction and Bregland and Cram, toured the building.

Allison says they had a development agreement with Gatehouse Capital for its proposal. They now have to start that process over.

“We're kind of starting over,” she said. "I think the intent is to follow the Gatehouse plan as far as developing the conference center, but we just got people caught up with what we had worked on with Gatehouse.”

Allison says they will construct a new development plan with the developers once the city has signed a development agreement.