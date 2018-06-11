Clear
Multiple vehicles damaged in Oronoco shed fire

A pickup truck, golf carts, luxury car, motorcycle, and boat all suffered damage

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

ORONOCO, Minn. – Multiple vehicles are damaged after a shed caught fire on the 1600 block of Sattre Rd NW around 12:07 Sunday afternoon.

Olmsted County deputies say when they arrived on scene, smoke was coming out of the eaves, but they didn’t see visible flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found damaged vehicles inside including: a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, 1999 Cadillac Seville, 1998 Yamaha motorcycle, two golf carts, and a 1990 Lund boat.

The homeowners were out at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials believe an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

