Multiple people taken to hospital after Sunday morning accident in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple people are taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a minivan rear ended a car.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 42 and 608th Street in Watopa Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Caliber, driven by 66-year-old Patricia Callanan of Kellogg, was stopped on Highway 42. She was attempting to make a left-hand turn when 27-year-old Jesse Jacobson rear ended the car, causing it to roll on its side.

All five of the people involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No word on whether Jacobson will be ticketed for inattentive driving.