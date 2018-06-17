Clear

Multiple people taken to hospital after Sunday morning accident in Wabasha County

All five of the people involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 8:27 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple people are taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a minivan rear ended a car.

Scroll for more content...

It happened just before 11:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 42 and 608th Street in Watopa Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Caliber, driven by 66-year-old Patricia Callanan of Kellogg, was stopped on Highway 42. She was attempting to make a left-hand turn when 27-year-old Jesse Jacobson rear ended the car, causing it to roll on its side.

All five of the people involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No word on whether Jacobson will be ticketed for inattentive driving.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Soaking rains return to the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events