Multiple large-item thefts reported in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Thefts of an ATV and construction tools are being investigated after separate incidents.
Authorities say a new ATV valued at $5,000 was stolen from Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville. Between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies were also called 7:43 a.m. Friday for the theft of a construction trailer in the 1500 block of 70th Ave. NE.
An employee with Minnesota Limited reported someone broke into their trailer and stole items such as a steel chainsaw, grinding wheels, tools, voltage testers, a generator and extension cords. The items are valued at $16,670.
Around $1,700 worth of items were also taken from a construction site at 70th Ave. County Club Rd. Thursday night into Friday morning.
No arrests have been made.
