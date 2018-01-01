Multiple drug searches in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Authorities conducted a significant drug raid in Winnebago County Thursday.

The Forest City Police Department says four homes in town were simultaneously searched and marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were seized. 21 officers from Forest City police, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock Sheriff’s K9 Unit, the Garner Police Department’s K9 Unit, and the Forest City Police Reserve Unit all participated in these searches.

Law enforcement says charges are pending against several individuals at this time.