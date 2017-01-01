Multiple auto accidents on icy Minnesota roads

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Snow and ice covered roads have contributed to dozens of accidents in southeastern Minnesota.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt after their vehicle rolled on northbound Interstate 35 around 6:20 pm Thursday in Freeborn County. 56-year-old Barbara E. Janisch of Witchita, Kansas lost control near mile marker 2, went into the ditch and rolled. Janisch and a passenger, 59-year-old Joseph R. Janisch of Witchita, KS, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The State Patrol is also reporting a single-vehicle rollover in Olmsted County Friday morning. It happened around 7:49 am on Interstate 90 near mile marker 207. 56-year-old Dean Alan Knutson of Grand Meadow was driving west, lost control and rolled. A passenger, 56-year-old Duane Allan Barnes of Grand Meadow suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Knutson was not hurt.

The Rochester Police Department says it dealt with 31 auto accidents, one with minor injuries, between 6:40 am Thursday and 7:40 am Friday.