FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple agencies are on scene of a fire in rural Freeborn County.
The fire is located east of Moscow, Minnnesota, off 240th St. and County Rd. 25.
The Hollandale Fire Department, the Austin Fire Department, the Blooming Prairie Fire Department and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.
Related Content
- Multiple agencies on scene of fire in rural Freeborn County
- Sunday house fire in rural Freeborn County under investigation
- Fire in rural Worth County
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County Relay for Life
- VIDEO: Crews on scene of a barn fire in rural Chatfield
- Overnight house fire causes significant damage in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County joins national child protection program
- One-vehicle accident in Freeborn County
Scroll for more content...