Multiple agencies on scene of fire in rural Freeborn County

KIMT photo

The fire is located east of Moscow, Minnnesota, off 240th St. and County Rd. 25.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 11:46 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple agencies are on scene of a fire in rural Freeborn County.
The fire is located east of Moscow, Minnnesota, off 240th St. and County Rd. 25.
The Hollandale Fire Department, the Austin Fire Department, the Blooming Prairie Fire Department and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.

