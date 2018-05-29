Multiple accidents, injuries reported in Olmsted Co. crashes

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Multiple crashes were reported over the weekend in Olmsted County that left some with serious injuries.Authorities announced the following crashes Tuesday during their daily press briefing:The crash happened Sunday at 20th St. and S. Broadway around 6:05 p.m. A Ford Escape driven by Lorenzo Najera, 68, of St. Charles, ran a red light and hit the second car driven by Nicholas Neubauer, 24, of Rochester. Authorities say Najera, Neubauer and a passenger, 19-year-old Ashelyn Wilcox each suffered serious injuries.Fernando Gasca, 14, was a passenger in Najera’s car and was injured.The crash happened Sunday at 7:24 p.m. at Viola Rd. NE near 40th Ave.The motorcycle, driven by Mark Altwegg, 61, of Rochester, and a passenger, 61-year-old Cathleen Altwegg, were navigating a sweeping right turn when the driver lost control and entered the ditch. Both had suspected injuries and were transported. Neither riders were wearing a helmet, authorities said.Authorities say a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Erin Clark, of Rochester, was in the air for around 60 feet before rolling once during a crash Sunday night at County Rd. 1 SE in Marion Township.Authorities say the vehicle failed to stay in its lane, went into a ditch and struck a field drive before being launched in the air. Clark was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.One person had to be extracted after a rollover crash that involved two vehicles Monday morning at the intersection of County Rd. 11 and College View Rd. in Marion Township.Authorities say the driver of one car was Itzacahua Itzacahua-Xalamihua, 19, of Plainview, and his car rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof. A passenger, 25-year-old Victor Rosalez-Rosalez, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car and stuck underneath it. He was extracted from the car and was transported. Another passenger was uninjured.Authorities say that car was traveling southbound and didn’t stop for a stop sign before hitting a vehicle driven by Debbie Michel, 61, of rural Rochester. Michel suffered minor injuries.Itzacahua-Xalamihua was given a citation for not having a driver’s license, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign.