Multi-million $ expansion coming to North Iowa senior living

MASON CITY, Iowa – A retirement community is announcing a $3.9 million addition.

Country Meadow Place says it will add more than 21,000 square feet, which will include 20 assisted living apartments as well as common areas for all residents.

“Since completing an extensive remodeling project to the existing building, Country Meadow Place has established itself as a leader in providing Memory Care to North Iowa seniors over the past few years,” says Allison Law, Senior Housing Management Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “The new addition will create an Assisted Living environment to serve even more seniors in the area.”

Country Meadow Place says it currently has 36 apartments and the new addition should be completed by the spring of 2019.