Multi-million dollar project planned for Austin high school

AUSTIN, Minn. – A major expansion and renovation has been approved for the Austin High School Annex building.

Scroll for more content...

The $11 million project includes a 13,750 square foot addition to the second floor and 17,850 square feet of alterations throughout the building. The Hormel Foundation has committed up to $8.7 million in financing and Austin Public Schools will cover the rest of the cost over a 15 year time period.

The renovated space will be the new home of the MacPhail Center for Music and will include 11 rooms and instruction studios.

“The Hormel Foundation knows of the strong culture of music within our city that has touched on the lives of many individuals,” says Gary Ray, chair of The Hormel Foundation. “The MacPhail program is a way of enhancing that great opportunity for students and adults of all ages for development of music within the community, and keep that strong culture alive at a new level.”

Alterations to the existing Annex are set to being in February 2019. Work on the second floor addition is planned to start in the spring of 2019.

“This remarkable new music facility will reflect the strong collaboration that has developed between MacPhail, Austin Public Schools and The Hormel Foundation. It is a testament to the value that Austin places on exceptional Arts learning opportunities for the community’s students and residents”, says Kyle Carpenter, MacPhail CEO.