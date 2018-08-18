Multi-million dollar Mayo expansion announced in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing a multi-million dollar expansion on its Austin campus.

The $11.2 million investment will create a third-floor Family Birth Center and a two-story connection between the main clinic entrance and the hospital.

“This is an exciting modernization and expansion project that will serve our patients, staff and communities for years to come,” says Mark Ciota M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. “This expansion is the culmination of more than two years of analysis and planning to ensure the viability of our campuses and make the best use of our facilities and staff resources to serve our patients.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and continue into 2020.

“The rooms in the Family Birth Center will be 58% larger than our current rooms, providing the space necessary to meet the needs of our patients, families and staff,” says Sumit Bhagra M.D, medical director for Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea and Austin. “Mothers and their families will enjoy the comfort and enhanced amenities in these spacious rooms, which will also each have a private bathroom with tub and shower. The rooms will also accommodate the latest equipment and technology for our staff to deliver safe and efficient care and an improved birth experience.”

Mayo says details of the project will be finalized in the planning and design phases but one feature will be an extended link along the north face of the building to give patients and visitors easy access to the Family Birth Center and the future Medical/Surgical/Pediatrics unit.

“We are excited about the vibrant and healing space we’ll have for our patients and families,” Ciota said. “We look forward to involving the community as we move into the design phase for these units.”