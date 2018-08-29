Clear

Multi-county pursuit through Worth, Winnebago counties late Tuesday night

A 30-minute multi-county chase resulted in a deputy nearly being hit by a vehicle and the suspect being held at gun point.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:58 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:06 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A 30-minute multi-county chase resulted in a deputy nearly being hit by a vehicle and the suspect being held at gun point.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:51 p.m. a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue 2003 Ford Escape being operated by 58-year-old Phillip Abbot, of Mason City, at Wheelerwood Rd. and 420th St.
The deputy initiated his lights and siren and the vehicle accelerated southbound on Wheelerwood Rd.
A multi-county pursuit ensued. Abbot nearly struck another Worth Co. deputy and his vehicle while the deputy was blocking the road and had Abbot at gunpoint.
The chase lasted around 30 minutes and ended when Abbot drove the vehicle into the parking lot at the Winnebago County Jail and was taken into custody.
He is facing the following charges: Eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, driving while suspended, speeding, expired registration, no insurance, driving on the wrong side of a 2-lane highway and unsafe passing.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police, Forest City Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

