Mr. Taco recognized as entrepreneur of the month

MASON CITY, Iowa- A North Iowa business that has grown quickly over the last couple of years is now being recognized for the hard work of being a small business owner.

Luis Garcia is the owner of Mr. Taco in Southbridge Mall. He is being recognized as Entrepreneur of the month by the John Pappajohn Center.

Garcia started as just a food truck in Northwood ten years ago. He then brought his truck to Mason City before opening up in the mall.

Last year he opened another business, Mr. Churro. He said one of the biggest reason he wanted to move to his mall location, despite several closings, is because of the River City Renaissance Project.

“Most of my customers are downtown,” he said. “If this project comes it will be better for everyone including me. I will have more customers and more traffic.”