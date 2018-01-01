Mower County woman injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mower County woman is hurt after a two-vehicle collision.

It happened around 4:22 pm Monday in Winona County. The Minnesota State patrol says 19-year-old Gabriella Leigh Calametti of St. Francis was driving east on County Road 7 while 23-year-old Nicole Renee Hose of Adams was driving south on Highway 61 when they crashed in snowy and icy conditions.

Calametti was not hurt but Hose suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

Pickwick Fire Department and Winona Ambulance assisted at the scene.