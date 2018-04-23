Mower County man pleads not guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused beating and terrorizing a woman is pleading not guilty.

44-year-old Ryan Arthur Sanvick is charged in Mower County with four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of domestic assault by strangulation.

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was called to the Lake Geo Travel Plaza in Dexter on December 11. The trooper says he was told a woman had reported being afraid of the man she was with before they left in a pickup truck.

The license plate of the truck was traced back to Sanvick and the trooper went to Sanvick’s home in Sargeant. The trooper says when he arrived, a woman answered the door and mouthed the words “help me.” The trooper says he then asked Sanvick to speak with him outside and the woman locked the door after Sanvick left the home.

According to court documents, the woman told authorities she had been living with Sanvick and found him in the garage on the morning of December 11 with a shotgun beside him. The woman said Sanvick was crying and she tried to console him, but he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. She says Sanvick held her prisoner all morning, at one point using plastic zip ties to tie her hands and feet together behind her back. The woman accuses Sanvick of beating her, raping her, threatening to cut out her eyes, and threatening to kill her.

The woman says Sanvick appeared to calm down at one point but she was afraid to escape because of what he might do to a four-year-old child in the house. She says she persuaded him to take her and the child to the Travel Plaza, where she hoped to get away but changed her mind when Sanvick told her he had three guns in the truck. The woman stated to authorities she thought Sanvick would get the guns and start shooting everyone. She says she was able to whisper to someone at the Travel Plaza to please call 911.

Sanvick is pleading not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to stand trial on April 23, 2018.