Mower County man pleads guilty to Olmsted County chase

Isaac Cronin

Sheriff's Office says he was seen going 90 miles an hour.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 11:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 11:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a high-speed pursuit through rural Olmsted County is pleading guilty.

20-year-old Isaac Joseph Cronin of Brownsdale entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Cronin was spotted driving a stolen pickup truck on the evening of October 20, and led a deputy on a chase hitting 90 miles an hour from Byron to a home along Weatherhill Road SW.

The Sheriff’s Office says Cronin tried to hide in a wooded area but eventually surrendered.

His sentencing is set for February 13.

