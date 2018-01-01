Mower County fugitive sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who spent over two years as a fugitive has now been sentenced for a drug crime.

37-year-old Corey Lee Stigney of Austin pleaded guilty in August 2014 to 2nd degree sale of methamphetamine. However, he failed to appear for his sentencing in February 2015 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Stigney remained at large until he was caught after a high-speed chase through North Iowa on September 20, 2017. He was sentenced to 26 days in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and then transferred back to Mower County.

Stigney has now been ordered to spend 3 years in Minnesota state prison, with credit for 258 days already served.