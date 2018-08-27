Clear
Mower County driver unhurt in van/semi collision

It took place Monday morning in Steele County.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – No one was hurt when a semi collided with a van in Steele County Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:17 am at the intersection of U.S. 218 and Minnesota Highway 30. The semi driven by Philip Rudolf Van Niekerk, 44 of Kenyon, and the van driven by Brendon Lee Emberson, 47 of Waltham, crashed and rolled into the ditch.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and neither were injured.

