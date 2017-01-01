Mower County arrest linked to Albert Lea shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – A suspect in an Albert Lea shooting incident has been arrested in Mower County.

18-year-old Cristian Andres Wilborn and 22-year-old Patricia Jane Boonreuang, both of Austin, were taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. December 21 after sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of Highway 218 and County Road 26 on a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies say the two were walking around the car and initially said the driver of the vehicle had already been picked up by someone else. When a deputy challenged her story, Boonreuang reportedly confessed to being the owner and driver of the car.

A deputy says it appeared Boonreuang was under the influence of a controlled substance and she failed two field sobriety tests. Boonreuang then allegedly admitted smoking marijuana with some “clear crystals” on it two hours before and said it made her hallucinate. She was arrested and deputies say a search of her purse found two digital scales, three cell phones, an electronic tablet, and 12.42 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies say they also found another 14 cell phones inside the car.

Wilborn denied having any knowledge of the drugs but was arrested anyway. Before leaving the scene, a deputy says he noticed footprints from the passenger door of the car to the snow. A search of the area did not turn up any more drugs but when Wilborn was taken to the Mower County Jail, deputies were informed he was a suspect in a shooting in Albert Lea. Law enforcement then returned to the scene with a K9 police dog and located a .38 caliber pistol about eight feet from the vehicle. The pistol contained six bullets.

Wilborn is facing charges of violent felon in possession of a firearm, violent felon in possession of ammunition, and 3rd degree drug possession. Boonreuang is accused of 3rd degree drug possession, 4th degree DWI, and driving after suspension.

The Albert Lea Police Department says it believes Wilborn may be connected to a report of a shooting on December 20 in the 500 block of 4th Street E. For details on that story, click here.