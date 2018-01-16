UPDATE: Witness says kids were screaming, diesel fuel was spraying after semi hit school

LYLE, Minnesota – A witness to a semi crashing into a school Tuesday morning described the scene as “diesel fuel spraying everywhere and kids screaming.”

Mark Lonergan, who saw the crash transpire, described the scene that left some injured - the exact total and severity of the injuries is unknown - and the nose of the semi inside the school to KIMT Tuesday morning.

According to Mower County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark May, injuries were reported after a semi crashed into the building while students were inside.

“A semi-truck hit the school in Lyle,” May said just after 9 a.m. “There were some injuries. I don’t know if they were students from possibly inside the school.

“The State Patrol and various ambulances are responding.”

Lonegran described the scene as a semi and a car being involved in an accident before the semi darted toward the school.

“Me and another semi driver ran into the school to see if we could help or at least get into the school to get the kids out,” Lonegran said. “Luckily, no kids got hurt very badly.”

The school is located just off Highway 218, a busy highway that runs from the Iowa border to Austin, Minnesota.

“My biggest fear was there were a bunch of kids in the classroom,” Lonegran said. “I knew there could be kids hurt or injured.”

Lonegran also said there needs to be more safety precautions put into place due to the location of the Highway in connection to the school.

“It’s one of those things that probably shouldn’t have happened,” he said.