Mower County Dentist Office Visits Schools

ROSE CREEK, Minn. -

February in National Children's Dental Health Month. The staff of Doctors Elrod, Green, and Heimer Dental Office have visited every elementary school in Mower County throughout the month to educate kindergarteners on how to keep their teeth healthy and happy.

Staff give demonstrations on how to properly brush and floss, discuss what foods are good for teeth and which are bad, and describe what happens in the dentist office. At the end of the presentation, they give kids a new tooth brush, tooth paste, and floss.

Dental hygienist Krissy Ehmke says the goal of the demonstrations is to educate kids on how to start good dental health habits from a young age, and to help make visits to the dentist a positive experience.

Their final stop was Wednesday at Southland Elementary School. Over the course of February, the dental office presented to almost 700 students. The office has made this tour around Mower County every February for over 30 years.