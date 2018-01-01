MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial has been set in the case of some “movie money” being passed off as the real thing.

40-year-old Charles Edward Reich of Mason City is charged with one count of forgery. Authorities say he used fake cash marked “For Motion Pictures Use Only” at two Mason City businesses on December 13, 2017. When Reich was pulled over for an unrelated traffic stop, officers said they found another phony $50 between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Reich has entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is scheduled for April 10.