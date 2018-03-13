Motorcycles are back on the road

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Advantage Custom Paint in Rochester says it’s a busy time of year right now. People are bringing their bikes in to get in tip-top shape before returning to the roads this spring.

With people headed back on the roads, Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reminding motorcyclists and drivers to be extra cautious of extra wheels on the road.

They suggest bikers dust off their driving skills in parking lots before heading back on the roads.

Victor Austin is a biker and has some safety tips of his own.

“I always wear a helmet at all times…I wear a jacket and gloves at all times,” he said. “I would never wear shorts on a motorcycle.”

Austin also said it’s important to drive at a safe speed to account for salt and sand on the road this time of year.

Something to always be aware of is drivers not being aware of bikers.

“Texting and driving is huge. I can't tell you how many times I've ridden my bike into a town, look over at a car and even at a stop light they're texting on their phone,” Austin said.

But he’s excited to get back on the bike.

“The freedom,” Austin said. “Going out and riding, enjoying the environment. I don’t have a radio or anything so it’s just me, the wind and the sound of my motorcycle.”

