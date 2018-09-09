Motorcycle crash in Fillmore County

LANESBORO, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is hurt after losing control of his bike in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Caleb John Evans, 23 of Rochester, was riding south on Highway 250 when he lost control on a curve near Golden Drive and hit the left side of a bridge. Evans was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol says this accident happened around 12:28 pm Sunday.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Lanesboro Ambulance assisted at the scene.
