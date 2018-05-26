Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - People are facing injuries after an accident involving a motorcycle.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before noon Saturday, at the top of the Interstate 90 ramp and Bridge Avenue.

A pick-up truck, driven by an Owatonna man, was heading west across Bridge Avenue when it was struck on the passenger side by a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle was driven by a 41-year-old man from Wells, with a 36-year-old passenger.

Albert Lea Police and Fire, Gold Cross, and the Minnesota DNR responded.

Stay with KIMT as we learn the names of those involved and the extent of their injuries.