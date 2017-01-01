Most read of 2017: Motorcyclist killed in Hancock County, woman charged

BELMOND, Iowa – One person died after a car/motorcycle collision in Hancock County.

The Patrol says 33-year-old Shannon L. Gamble of Garner was driving a car south on Highway 69 while 31-year-old Nathan R. Wadsley of Belmond was northbound on a motorcycle.

Gamble attempted to pass another southbound vehicle and collided head on with Wadsley.

The motorcycle ended up in the east ditch and the car came to a stop in the west ditch.

Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene. Gamble was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa by medical helicopter, where she was treated and transferred to another facility.

Gamble was later charged with homicide by vehicle and OWI.