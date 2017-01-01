Most read of 2017: Man denied use of motorized scooter leaving Mason City Fleet Farm

Scroll for more content...

Mason City, Iowa – A man who said he was denied taking a wheelchair out of Mills Fleet Farm has filed a lawsuit against the company.According to court documents, Shane Zahn filed the lawsuit Nov. 7 against Mills Fleet Farm Group LLC and Matt Albertson.Zahn, 53, was seen on a video that went viral on knees exiting the store after he was told he couldn’t take the store’s wheelchair outside.The court documents state Zahn suffers from disabilities, “specifically his right leg is amputated below the knee and most of his left foot is amputated.”“Whenever Zahn would shop at the Mason City Mills Fleet Farm store, he would use a wheelchair provided by the store for disabled customers and have someone go to customer service and obtain a key.”On April 24 of this year, Zahn claims when he went to leave the store in the wheelchair he was approached by an employee who told him he could not leave the store in the wheelchair and needed to find another way to exit the store. The document claims he entered the store via a wheelchair.Court documents state a store manager, Albertson, approved the conduct of the worker.Zahn was seen on video leaving the store on his knees in order to return to his car.Zahn is requesting a jury trial in the case.